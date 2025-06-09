Crafting changed through recycle material

Susana Tauwake

Handicraft businesses are taking the lead in promoting recycling by using materials like masi, coconut bark, recycled plastic bottles, and cardboard.

Crafters at this year’s FMF Hibiscus Festival, Susana Tauwake, says they don’t need to spend much on materials, as they can transform what others consider waste into beautiful and useful products.

This craft started as a hobby, but it has now become a source of income and something that keeps them engaged both mentally and physically.

Tauwake is encouraging women to think outside the box, reminding them that they don’t need formal employment to earn an income.

Aruna Devi has started a small business and joined the Women’s Expo, an experience that has empowered her to break boundaries, earn an income, and find joy in doing what she loves.

Women are encouraged to boost their business and to think beyond traditional roles, embrace their creativity, and build something meaningful with their own hands.

