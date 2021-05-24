Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy

The Young Entrepreneur Council is in support of the government’s “No jab, No job” policy.

Speaking during a virtual conference hosted by the United States Embassy in Suva, Council’s President, Watisoni Nata says the pandemic has brought difficulties for their members.

Nata says it has been a tough time for young employers and they are all encouraging their workers to get vaccinated.

He says this is important for economic recovery and will allow for operations to resume safely.

Nata also says the majority of their members are going through cash flow problems.

He says other challenges faced by members are seeking relaxation of loan payments and utilities.

He also says young employers need adaptation training as the pandemic has put them in a difficult position.

He says such training will in the future help them survive through such an environment.

