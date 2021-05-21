Working from home has its set of challenges

The current COVID-19 crisis has forced many people to work from home as a precautionary measure.

For Namata villager and i-Taukei Land Trust Board Officer Unaisi Waqatavou, working from home is safe and also allows her to spend quality time with her family.

Waqatavou says working from home also comes with its own set of challenges.

“Limited internet access, the internet is never predictable, VPN drops every now and then, which makes work progress very slow compared to working from the office.”

Waqatavou says while working from home, she ensures that her work environment is COVID-19 compliant by having hand sanitizers and masks available.

Others who work from home include Non-Governmental Organizations and some Government Ministries.