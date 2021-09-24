Villagers welcome COVID response teams

All villages and settlements in Kadavu have welcomed the COVID-19 response teams to their communities with open arms.

Initially, some resistance was noted after certain villagers blocked main roads hindering accessibility for frontline workers.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu says they’ve received a positive response in recent days after rigorous awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

“There may be certain individuals in respective communities due to their perspective or interpretation regarding the respective influences that come into communities. But it does not take away the positive impacts of the approach. We approaching the communities in a positive way.”

Raibevu says the overall response now is overwhelming and health officials conducting contact-tracing and screening have commended the resilience of villagers.

Health Ministry’s Chief Surgeon and FEMAT Clinical Leader in Kadavu, Doctor Josese Turagava says changing the mindset of few Fijians in Kadavu was a mammoth task that frontliners needed to tackle first before they could begin their work.

Dr Turagava also highlighted that support from the Vanua is needed during this time of uncertainty.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard