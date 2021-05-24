Home

US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: axios.com]

Fiji will be receiving 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States of America.

The vaccine which is expected to arrive in the country before next week is part of the 80 million doses pledged by US President Joe Biden to be distributed globally.

The Head of Fiji’s Vaccination Taskforce Doctor, Rachael Devi has acknowledged the support of the US government.

She says those who will receive the Moderna vaccine will be fully immunized within 28 days.

Priorities for the Moderna vaccine are pregnant women in order to protect them from severe illnesses, hospitalization and other consequences of COVID-19.

