US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji

Fiji will be receiving 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States of America.

The vaccine which is expected to arrive in the country before next week is part of the 80 million doses pledged by US President Joe Biden to be distributed globally.

The Head of Fiji’s Vaccination Taskforce Doctor, Rachael Devi has acknowledged the support of the US government.

Article continues after advertisement

She says those who will receive the Moderna vaccine will be fully immunized within 28 days.

Priorities for the Moderna vaccine are pregnant women in order to protect them from severe illnesses, hospitalization and other consequences of COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard