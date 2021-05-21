Urgent parliament sitting possible

An urgent parliament sitting may be called tomorrow.
FBC News can confirm that the Business Committee is currently meeting to decide the agenda – if the House is to sit.
It’s also been confirmed that any sitting will be conducted virtually.
All sitting dates for parliament were vacated as of April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
