COVID-19

UK Visa extended for more than 100 Fijians

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 2, 2020 12:20 pm
British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins. [File Photo]

Fijian nationals living in the UK who have yet to join the British Army or have already joined will now have their visa extended.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins is closely liaising with the main office in Britain to ensure that there is some leeway for the more than 100 Fijians whose visas are due to expire.

Hopkins says they have come to an agreement on the visa extension given the COVID-19 outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main issues that this generated was to do with VISA expiry. So I very pleased to say that we were able to agree with the home office whereby VISA could be extended to enable any inadvertent difficulties for Fijian nationals in the UK to join the British Army”

The Commissioner says it is their priority to re-enforce the resilience of vulnerable countries by working together during this global public health crises.

