Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Fiji now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two more people have tested positive.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the first new case is the wife of the man from Labasa. She was taken into isolation two days before being diagnosed positive this morning.

The second new case is the sister of Fiji’s very first case, the flight attendant from Lautoka. Bainimarama says this was a case they have long been expecting.

“She is the young mother of an existing case –– the COVID-positive one-year old baby boy –– and she chose to stay in isolation with her child to continue to breastfeed and care for him. She has been in isolation since the 19th of March, when our first case tested positive.”



[Source: Fijian Government]

