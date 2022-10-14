Three new COVID cases, ministry to review safe measures

Given the low number of COVID-19 cases reported, the Health Ministry is looking at reviewing its COVID safe measures in hospitals.

The ministry has reported three new COVID-19 cases with no COVID death in the past week.

Of the three cases recorded, one case was recorded in the Central division; two cases in the Western division with nil cases in the Northern and Eastern divisions.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong states that reviewing the COVID safe measures will take a while as the team has found benefits in terms of space management and infection risk reduction with the COVID safe measures in place.

He says the team will also need to ensure that it minimizes the risk of a COVID outbreak in critical care spaces which cater to many immune-compromised patients.

The ministry is again urging Fijians to get their booster vaccine.

In addition, the ministry has reported that 100 per cent of Fijians have received one dose and 95 per cent have received the second dose.

The team has also stated that the vaccination of Fiji’s target population has been progressing well with the 12 years and above coverage rate for Fiji being 99 per cent for doze one and 89 per cent for dose 2.

Furthermore, 167,483 booster-eligible individuals have received their third dose and 27,184 individuals have been administered the fourth dose.