Three COVID-19 patients recover, but remain isolated

Three of the eighteen COVID-19 patients have recovered as tests done twice have returned negative.

However, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they will remain isolated in their homes for another 14 days.

Dr Waqainabete says the close contacts of the patients who have tested negative a few times will also be discharged from the hospitals but will need to enter home isolation.

“So far we have got at least one in the six who has recovered. mathematical versions of saying that so far one in the six have recovered from the virus”.

He adds the health officials will be doing regular checks and the disciplined forces will be making sure they are at home.

