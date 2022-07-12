Three COVID-19 deaths, 289 new cases

The Health Ministry has recorded 289 new cases and three COVID-19 deaths, with the total number of active cases in the country at 604 cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the national seven-day rolling average of cases as of July 7th is 69 daily cases.

The first COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old female from the Central Division, who died at home on July 4th.

According to Dr Fong, the victim had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old female, who was admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with respiratory distress.

Dr Fong says she passed away a few hours after presentation to the hospital on July 10th.

She was reported to have multiple pre-existing medical conditions, which worsened her COVID state, even though she was fully vaccinated and had also received the first booster dose.

The third COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old male from the Central Division who died at home, also on July 10th.

Dr Fong says he had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

He says the report of the first death of the person with underlying illness, who had received one booster dose is a sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still a disease that must be taken seriously by all.

Dr Fong says all three deaths highlight the need for early presentation for medical care.