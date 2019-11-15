Tanoa Hotel Group works on hygiene standard

The COVID-19 pandemic has created urgency for the Tanoa Hotel Group to plan for the future in the areas of cleanliness, hygiene, and social distancing in their hotels.

Tanoa Hotel Group says they have already gone ahead and started reassessing all areas of the Hotel to ensure all their future guests are not only having an enjoyable and comfortable stay but an enhanced hygienically safe stay due to the COVID-19 impact.

Area General Manager Narend Kumar says right now their top priority is to meet the new health and safety challenges presented by this current global pandemic environment.

Kumar says during this period the company plans to elevate its cleanliness standards and provide a hygienically safe stay for all guests, and they plan to enhance this post COVID-19 as well.

The Tanoa Hotel Group had already installed hand sanitizers throughout the hotel properties, hand gloves & masks in stock, reviewed standard operating procedures to handle any possible risk, or any pandemic crisis such as COVID-19.