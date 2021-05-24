Suspect remanded for alleged murder

A 38-year-old farmer who allegedly assaulted his elderly father resulting in his death has been remanded by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

The incident happed at their home at Draubuta Village in Navosa last month.

Korotolu Tasere is charged with one count of murder appeared in court today.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court and will be called on September 27th.