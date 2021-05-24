Home

Students help families during COVID

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:07 pm
17-year-old, Joshua Kaufana has kept himself busy with farming, during this pandemic.

With schools across the country still closed, students are quickly adapting to self-taught lessons with help from parents and guardians.

For some learning from home, is also a chance to help their families in any way they can.

While struggling to keep updated with worksheets, 17-year-old, Joshua Kaufana has kept himself busy with farming, during this pandemic.

“Besides the worksheets, here in Naitasiri, there isnt much to do, so I started farming cassava, Dalo just to support my family.”

The Year 12 student says he is also considering taking his COVID shot next year for the safety of his friends and family.

“I turn 18 next year and I know I will be able to get vaccinated. I want to get the COVID-19 vaccine and contribute to going back to a safer school environment”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is encouraging students to continue learning from home using the weekly home study packages.

