Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated

A number of screening facilities have been set up in the Central Division in response to the current escalation cases being recorded.

The Ministry of Health says all contacts of recent cases will be screened including those who are symptomatic.

A few of the screening clinic in the Central Division have been relocated.

The Samabula Health Centre has relocated its screening clinic services to Suva Primary school, the Nuffield Health Centre has been relocated to Tamavua Primary School.

The Makoi Health Centre has relocated its screening clinic service to Makoi Muslim School.

The Ministry of Health says these clinics will operate from 8am to 8pm daily including weekends.