Senior citizens urged to be vaccinated

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:35 pm

Senior citizens who are still undecided about COVID-19 vaccination have been urged to step forward and be counted in the battle against the pandemic.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says their biggest concern has been residential homes for the elderly and for children.

Acknowledging staff, caregivers and medical officers at the Golden Age Home in Samabula Suva, Akbar highlighted that 24 residents and eight staff were infected with COVID-19, but have recovered.

28 residents at the Home are fully vaccinated.

She adds for the safety of residents and clients, any employee who has not agreed to be vaccinated has been removed from duties, as per the civil service guideline.

She is encouraging senior citizens to participate in the validation exercises rolled out in communities, to highlight areas of prioritized needs for older persons.

Akbar is urging family members to educate parents and the elderly about the pandemic and to get them vaccinated.

