Second dose vaccination starts in the North

The Ministry of Health has commenced administering its second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Northern Division.

The frontliners, health care workers, civil servants, those with underlying medical conditions and older persons at risk of developing severe illnesses are being prioritized in this phase.

There are several vaccination locations in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

Article continues after advertisement

In Labasa, frontline workers and civil servants are turning up at the Macuata House to get vaccinated.

Only individuals due for their second dose as stated in their vaccination cards can access the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full efficacy.

Taveuni has also started the second dose vaccination.