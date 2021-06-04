Sawani village ceases movement until further notice

Sawani village in Naitasiri is not taking any chances with the COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

Village Turaga ni Koro, Anare Batigai, says their measures are so strict, that they are not even allowing relatives from nearby settlements to visit until further notice.

Batigai says with the number of cases in the Naitasiri province, they are strictly monitoring the movement of villagers especially while going to the Sawani border.

“We have settlements beside our village and we don’t allow them to enter the village. We have done this to ensure the safety of Sawani villagers. We know the days we going to do our shopping at the border and I work to ensure that this is followed.”

There are more than 300 people in Sawani village and Batigai says he is working with the Health Ministry to raise awareness on the effects of the COVID-19 virus.