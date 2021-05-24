Home

Rukua village implements movement restriction

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 3:50 am
Turaga Ni Koro, Ratu Ilaitia Sese.

To ensure there are no widespread cases of COVID-19 in Rukua Village, Beqa, restrictions have been placed on unnecessary movement.

Turaga-Ni-Koro Ratu Ilaitia Sese says there is no positive case in their village and they hope to maintain that status.

“Every week I announce in the village to follow the protocols. No relatives or family are allowed to come to the village from the mainland, from Suva, West or any other island to come to the village.”

Sese says residents are only allowed to leave the village only once a week.

“We allowed one day every week to go to the Navua town, every Wednesday unless if anyone is sick. That’s also the time to meet some of our families in Suva, we meet them at the Wainadoi border.”

He says with the closure of hotels and resorts in Beqa, 70 to 80 percent of the villagers have lost their only source of income.

These hotel workers are now venturing into farming to earn a living.

