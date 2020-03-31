Home

COVID-19

RB Patel reduces operating hours

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 6:20 am
RB Patel supermarkets Fiji wide are now reducing their operating hours.

General Manager Jignesh Chauhan says they are opening late and closing early due to the COVID-19 situation that Fiji currently faces.

Chauhan told FBC News they want to reduce the amount of contact time their frontline staff have with customers.

Article continues after advertisement

As well, the company says it wants to give staff ample time to get home due to the curfew in place.

He says their frontline staff are most at risk of transmission as they deal with hundreds of customers daily.

Chauhan adds, they have also implemented very strict hygiene other measures for their staff.

This includes washing of hands every 10 to 15 minutes with soap and water, all cashiers and packer boys to wear protective gear, wiping of counters with disinfectant every 20 to 15 minutes and frequent spraying and cleaning of trolleys.

Notices have also been put up for shoppers to observe and practice social distancing.

The supermarkets will now open from 9.30am and will close at 5.30pm.

