Raiwai community steps up

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 30, 2021 6:07 am

To safeguard its residents, the Raj Motilal community in Raiwai, Suva is closely monitoring the movement of people into the area.

With positive COVID-19 cases emerging in the Raiwai/Raiwaqa area – Community Representative, Timoci Nanovu says they can’t take any risks.

Nanovu says residents live in close proximity and preventing the spread of Coronavirus in the housing area is crucial.

He adds adherence to curfew and gathering restrictions is also taken seriously.

“This is the only way we can protect our community because if not this sickness can come around the community and this is a housing community so it easily can spread throughout. Because people visit each other and we are staying here as families and friends. So COVID can easily affect each and everyone.”

At the checkpoint, people from other COVID-19 high-risk areas are not permitted to enter the community.

The community’s initiative is guided by health officials and police.

 

