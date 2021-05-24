Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|Government outsources food ration delivery|COVID-19 statement by Dr Fong this evening|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Tikoduadua|Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations|New Lautoka cases under investigation|Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode|Fears of more deaths and severe cases|No extended lockdown despite widespread transmission|Individual seeking repatriation tests positive|Fiji’s test positivity nears WHO threshold|Targeted containment program for Qauia|Dr Fong highlights urgency for vaccination|166 average COVID cases per day|Jittu brawl posed a greater risk: Dr Fong|All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

President sounds alarm over non-compliance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 24, 2021 6:28 pm

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more economic damage than any cyclone we’ve ever experienced.

This was the sentiment shared by President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote in his address adding that the implication of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue if people dismiss the measures in place.

Konrote adds the average number of cases recorded on a daily basis in the past week is concerning despite Fiji’s high recovery rate.

Article continues after advertisement

“Many have contracted the virus despite all their knowledge and all the careful steps they have taken to protect themselves. They are our own brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers. They are family and they deserve our unwavering support.”


President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote

The President adds that the virus has also stopped many businesses dead in their tracks.

He says the pandemic has also worsen the struggle of most people as some are trying to get by under difficult conditions.

The Head of State reiterated that the virus cannot be contained by frontline workers alone and Fijians need to play a more active role.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.