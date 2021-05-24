President sounds alarm over non-compliance

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more economic damage than any cyclone we’ve ever experienced.

This was the sentiment shared by President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote in his address adding that the implication of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue if people dismiss the measures in place.

Konrote adds the average number of cases recorded on a daily basis in the past week is concerning despite Fiji’s high recovery rate.

“Many have contracted the virus despite all their knowledge and all the careful steps they have taken to protect themselves. They are our own brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers. They are family and they deserve our unwavering support.”



President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote

The President adds that the virus has also stopped many businesses dead in their tracks.

He says the pandemic has also worsen the struggle of most people as some are trying to get by under difficult conditions.

The Head of State reiterated that the virus cannot be contained by frontline workers alone and Fijians need to play a more active role.