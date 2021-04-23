Home

Police to set up help numbers in light of COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 3:30 pm
Police to set up help numbers. [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Call Centre help numbers will soon be set up at the Police Command and Control Centre in Totogo, Suva.

Telecom Fiji has come on board to assist the Police Force in terms of training and the technical aspects of the Call Centre help numbers.

The temporary Call Centre is staged to cater for all queries that were received through calls and emails concerning COVID-19 issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the new move by Telecom Fiji is an effort in improving customer service delivery through this Call Centre.

It adds that currently, the existing four Vodafix numbers are activated and in use however, the new technical support by Telecom will soon see a smooth transition of all the four existing numbers to 917.

Police says this will be attended to by agents and a supervisor who will monitor all calls coming through and distribute to the agent concerned.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu while acknowledging the contribution and the support by Telecom Fiji had also highlighted that this will ease the workload currently experienced at the temporary Call Centre.

 

