Police monitor social distancing

Social distancing was closely monitored by police at various supermarkets in Suva this morning.

FBC News visited the capital and noted that supermarkets have placed markings outside to ensure people who line up practice two metres distance.

Police had earlier said that any business in a public space that does not have markings will be answerable to the law.

Shopper, Abdul Nath says the markings are necessary to ensure there is no overcrowding.

“The markings outside is alright, we have a distance here but whenever we go out to the supermarket there’s no distance.”

The Suva City Council will ensure that foot traffic generated outside the Supermarkets are effectively managed and controlled as per the COVID 19 guidelines established.