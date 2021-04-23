Home

Police helps Health Ministry to monitor shoppers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 12:40 pm

Police are monitoring people lining up outside supermarkets in the containment zones, particularly the Central Division. 

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says they’ve been reminding Fijians from the start about the importance of following the COVID-19 safety measures, however, the message seems to have been ignored. 

He says Police officers will be out in numbers, particularly at supermarkets to ensure people maintain the two-meter distance, wear face masks and have the careFIJI activated.

“We’ve tried the soft approach to keep reminding people. There is a couple of areas especially in crowded areas such as the supermarket is selling to a lot of people that we will probably people to patrol it regularly and sort out the distancing. If not, then we have to shut it down.”

FBC News this morning visited various supermarkets in Nabua and Suva and noticed Police officers advising shoppers to maintain physical distancing.

A few Fijians who wish to remain anonymous told FBC News that their careFIJI app has always been active and they make it their business to always put on their face masks when go out seeking essential services. 

