COVID-19
COVID-19

Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:50 pm
Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces

The Fiji Police Force will strengthen the monitoring of the greater Lautoka restricted zone with the help of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are doing this for the safety of all Fijians.

“We have extended our sea front patrols right up to the Ba area and to Port Denarau so we are looking at that. Today we are working with a particular companies to put up cameras in some of those areas as well that we cannot cover for visual cover for 24 hours.”

Qiliho says it is crucial for Fijians to make the work easier for all government agencies by following the law.

Twelve people have so far been charged by Police for disobedience of law.

