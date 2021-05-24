Patients can be accompanied by a family member

One family member will now be allowed to accompany their loved ones to a designated COVID-19 facility for treatment.

The family member nominated to provide care for the patient will have to meet the guidelines

According to the Ministry of Health accompanying relatives for the COVID-19 patient will be decided on an individual case by case basis.

The accompanying relative must have received either the 1st or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and they are able-bodied and don’t have any underlying chronic illness.

They will remain for the entire duration of the patient’s admission into the hospital and will not be replaced during the period of admission.

Accompanying family members of the patient will be swabbed and tested for COVID-19 upon entrance to the dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The Ministry is urging residents in the Suva – Nausori containment zone, to monitor family members over 50 years of age, or have existing medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart or lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or are obese and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

