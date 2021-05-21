Part of Navosai cordoned off

Part of Navosai in Nasinu has been cordoned off this morning.
There’s an area of interest within the community.
FBC News can confirm that residents have been told to stay indoors.
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says he is yet to receive word from his team on the ground.
Stay with us for more updates.
