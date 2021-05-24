Over 70 quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu

Over 70 quarantine facilities will be set up in Kadavu as a precautionary measure for families returning from Viti Levu.

Roko Tui Kadavu Kitione Raibevu says this is done in collaboration with all the Turaga-ni-Koro at the same time considering the safety of villagers.

Raibevu says Kadavu is one of the non-containment zones, and villages continue to prepare for the repatriation of Kadavu islanders who are stuck in Viti Levu at the same time ensuring that they follow the relevant COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We have been to all the villages in Kadavu to raise awareness regarding the COVID-19 virus and how to help those that will be moving back to the island in the coming weeks. This also includes the setting up of safety isolation facilities and the safe procedures and protocols in place to keep the village safe.”

Raibevu says some villages are looking at using schools as quarantine facilities.

He adds they will confirm to every village the number of villagers returning once they get the confirmation from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

The Kadavu Provincial Council office together with the Health Ministry and Police are working to ensure that all the 75 villages are well prepared before the repatriation.