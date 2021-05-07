NZ provides further $60m support

New Zealand has today announced a massive FJD60 million in budgetary support to Fiji in response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This contribution is part of New Zealand’s wider package of vaccine and economic support to the Pacific announced earlier, which also includes 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says the financial assistance will contribute to Fiji’s response to the pandemic, with a focus on promoting a sustainable and inclusive recovery which assists the most vulnerable.

This comes about a week after New Zealand committed 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Fiji.

New Zealand government says this budget support package demonstrates their commitment to support the Government of Fiji to address the immediate socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and contributes to the medium term ambition for an equitable economic recovery, for all Fijians”.

Curr says they commend Fiji’s management of an effective COVID-19 response and remain committed to supporting Fiji’s ongoing resilience during what is an extremely challenging time.

New Zealand is also partnering with Australia and UNICEF to procure further vaccines for the Pacific, and providing other targeted support where necessary.