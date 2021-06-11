Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest|Value City preparing to switch its sales to online|Strict protocols to facilitate movement: Ali|Over 330 packs distributed|Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Labasa Mill begins crushing |Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 4:23 pm
[Source: Jonathan Curr/Twitter]

New Zealand is working closely with Australia to ensure Fiji’s vaccine needs are met.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, says so far NZ has put $40m of support to Fiji in the wake of COVID-19.

She says they’ve also made a commitment around vaccine donations and are liaising closely with its trans-Tasman partners.

Article continues after advertisement

Ardern says Fiji’s request is for only AstraZeneca doses.

“So one of the issues is that we are unable to donate vaccine or pass on vaccine until regulatory approval in country. So Fiji is aware of that issue – that’s why we are working with Australia to see that they can meet the need in the meantime – so we working very closely to make sure that that isn’t holding back Fiji’s roll-out.”

Ardern says they stand ready to assist Fiji in any way possible and are in regular talks to the Fijians authorities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.