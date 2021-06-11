NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji

New Zealand is working closely with Australia to ensure Fiji’s vaccine needs are met.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, says so far NZ has put $40m of support to Fiji in the wake of COVID-19.

She says they’ve also made a commitment around vaccine donations and are liaising closely with its trans-Tasman partners.

Ardern says Fiji’s request is for only AstraZeneca doses.

“So one of the issues is that we are unable to donate vaccine or pass on vaccine until regulatory approval in country. So Fiji is aware of that issue – that’s why we are working with Australia to see that they can meet the need in the meantime – so we working very closely to make sure that that isn’t holding back Fiji’s roll-out.”

Ardern says they stand ready to assist Fiji in any way possible and are in regular talks to the Fijians authorities.