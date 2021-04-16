Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures

Businesses in Labasa have started observing COVID-19 protocols.

Major Banks have their security officers now wearing face masks and holding hand sanitizers for their customers to use before entering.

At the Post Office, all staff are now wearing gloves and face masks as they service their customers.

Shops and supermarket staff are also wearing gloves.

Notices have also been put up by the Labasa Town Council reminding people to observe social distancing, avoid social gathering, and reduce crowding and to wash their hands.