No new COVID deaths

121 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this includes 103 cases from the Western Division and 18 from the Central Division.

Doctor Fong says 134 people have recovered and there are now 12,948 active cases.

There have been 50,010 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021 with 36,145 recoveries.

No new deaths were recorded today however nine people died from COVID-19 between 12th July to 09th August in the Central Division.

An analysis of the nine deaths have highlighted that individuals were aged between 49 to 83 years and 67% of them died at home or on their way to the hospital and were unvaccinated.

The remaining 33% received only one dose of the vaccine.

There have been 11 more deaths of positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 575 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 573 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are currently 111 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. 31 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 80 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Three patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

Doctor Fong says as of the 19th of September 2021, 98% of the target population have received at least one dose and 66% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

