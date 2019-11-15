NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has labeled the COVID-19 Response Budget as disappointing and dishonest.

Prasad says while the government did not bring the virus into the country, they have no money to respond to it.

He also claimed in parliament that FijiFirst is the only government in the country’s history who have run to the Fiji National Provident Fund.

“This is not the government’s money. This is the people’s own money. The unions and some political parties have already told the government not to use the workers own money. We writing off the retirement savings by doing so. But we are resigned to this happening because people need cash in their hands as their incomes dry up and the government has no money and so we really have no option. But the government has learnt nothing from the past.”

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum objected to Prasad’s claims saying he is misleading the parliament.

“If he understood how superannuation works, there is what you call reserve funds for pension and the other amount of money can actually be taken out for home mortgages and other withdrawals for example redundancies and he knows that. He should not be misleading the parliament and what we have also said that those people who do not have money, we will actually be topping it up.

Sayed-Khaiyum on Thursday announced that Fijian workers in the hospitality sector who have lost their job or had their hours cut since 1st February can access an initial $1000 from their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

Sayed-Khaiyum says additional funds will be considered as Fiji’s COVID-19 situation unfolds further.