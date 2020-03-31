Home

Navua shops closed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:53 pm
A few variety shops in Navua have either closed for business or are planning to shut down for the next few days.

FBC news spoke to some shops who are saying that business has been really slow for the last two weeks.

Some even claim they do not have enough stock to remain open.

Article continues after advertisement

A bakery which used to operate 24 hours a day is now only running day shifts.


Manager Priya Kumar

Manager Priya Kumar says they employ five staff and have not laid off anyone. However they have reduced hours and are working on rotational basis.


Darshans Supermarket owner, Rajesh Darshan

Darshans Supermarket owner, Rajesh Darshan says while business was slow for past two weeks, it picked up following the lockdown announcement yesterday.

He says they have been busy since yesterday as people are now stocking up on food items.

“We knew things will get worse so we have enough stock in our bulk. Looking at the way customers are buying I don’t think we have more stock but it can cater for a week. I have spoken to some suppliers they have said they will supply in 4-5 days.”

Meanwhile people were also lining up in front of a supermarket in Navua to buy essential food items.

While the supermarket is only allowing 20 people inside the store, those standing outside were not practicing physical distancing.

