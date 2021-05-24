More patients with severe disease testing positive

There has been an increase in patients with severe disease testing positive for COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this includes the number of deaths as well.

Doctor Fong says the increase in average daily case numbers along with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western divisions.

The 7 day average of new cases per day has also increased to 269 cases per day or 304 cases per million population per day.

The PS adds until more Fijians are protected through vaccination, there are important steps that must be taken to strengthen our capacity to identify and treat those most vulnerable to the severe disease and death due to COVID-19.

This includes raising public awareness of COVID-like symptoms.

The symptoms of COVID-19 may start mild, with a runny nose, nasal congestion, cough, sore throat, fever, headache, body ache, or diarrhoea.

However, for some people, this could quickly worsen into severe COVID.

Severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency and symptoms include difficulty in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headache for a few days, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and pale, grey, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds.

The Permanent Secretary for Health will also be making an announcement tomorrow to outline the next phase of the mitigation strategy.