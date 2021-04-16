Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified

The Health Ministry will be releasing more COVID-19 results in another press conference later today.
Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong told FBC News tests are done overnight and this will go through a verification process before the results are released.
Dr Fong adds the verification process will be for either any positive or negative result.
