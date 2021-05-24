More ANZMAT personnel arrive

An additional 10 members of the third Australia and New Zealand Medical Assistance deployment – Charlie team arrived in Nadi today.

ANZMAT Charlie will be deployed for three weeks at the request of the Fijian Government and on advice from ANZMAT Bravo medical experts already in Fiji.

They will join forces with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to support the critical care capability of frontline health workers and further boost medical systems to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

[Source: Australian Embassy]

They will build on the work of the previous two ANZMAT medical assistance teams, Alpha and Bravo, sent over in June and July.

Australian High Commissioner, John Feakes says the government has wasted no time providing support to the Fijian Vuvale as we face the challenges of COVID-19 together.

Feakes says ANZMAT Charlie’s arrival is another reflection of their ongoing commitment to stand by Fiji and in particular Fijian frontliners as they continue to face the virus head-on.



He hopes the assistance, together with the one million vaccines Australia is providing, will help curb the spread of the virus.

The ANZMAT Charlie team will bring more vital COVID-19 equipment and supplies in the coming days, including more oxygen concentrators, flow meters and PPE, to assist health facilities.