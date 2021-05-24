MOH confident in its mitigation plans

The Ministry of Health is confident in its plans to mitigate this third wave of the pandemic and potential health impact of any severe adverse weather condition.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says their ability to scale up these plans in a timely manner will be dictated by the impact of these natural events.

He adds that community-wide support is needed especially in terms of adherence to COVID safe measures, instituting measures to deal with the risk of flooding and other impacts of adverse weather conditions, and facilitating ongoing vaccination.

Dr Fong is encouraging Fijians to inculcate safe COVID habits into their daily living to safely navigate the current pandemic without relying on mandates and rules to do so.

He adds that enforcing settings-based measures and rules are just one of many ways to promote a message to build better population-wide COVID safe habits.