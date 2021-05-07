MOH clears Labasa contacts

Families and individuals put in isolation following the weak positive case in Labasa have been cleared by the Ministry of Health.

Primary contacts of the suspected case were taken to the Labasa College dormitory for isolation.

Their family members who were secondary contacts were advised to self isolate at home.

The Ministry of Health has today cleared all the primary contacts at Labasa College.

They have all returned home.

Others who were self isolating have also been advised to collect their clearance certificates from the MOH.