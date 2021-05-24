Home

Ministry targets communities with low vaccination

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 8, 2021 12:30 pm

The Ministry of Health is reaching out to particular villages and communities where the vaccination rate is lagging behind.

Teams have visited a number of these locations, trying to get Fijians to turn up for their shots.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says apart from hitting the national target, they also want individual communities to achieve high levels of COVID-19 vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

“The fully vaccinated rates are rising, but there are particular villages where the rates are lower. This is also in the maritime islands, some places in Lomaiviti, Yasawa. It’s not only about the collective 80% it’s about making sure that every village and settlement has 80%”.

As of Friday, 597,991 people or 96.7% of adults have received one dose and 546,105 people or 88.3% of the target population are now fully vaccinated.

Fiji has recorded 52,176 cases since April this year. 50,054 people have recovered with 957 actives cases.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 674.

