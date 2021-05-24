Home

Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 4:57 pm

The Ministry of Health is delaying the deployment of the booster doses to give time for healthcare workers to rest and ensure their safety during this current wave of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is why the booster vaccination campaign was minimized over the festive season.

“It’s not in procurement; we are facing challenges in deployment because I need to ensure that our staff get enough rest. They’ve been going at this for the whole year.”

The Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete reassures that there is sufficient stock to ensure that every eligible Fijian gets their jab on time.

“So when they do arrive that’s made available. And certainly, as we all know we have it because of the tremendous support from multilateral partners”.

The Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi, says the booster jab is safe and people should consider taking theirs, given the third wave of the infection.

“We strongly advise everyone that has had their second dose and is now four months post-second dose to get their booster dose to protect themselves.”

Since the administration of the booster jab late last year, close to 40,000 Fijians have received their booster shots.

Meanwhile the 140,240 people eligible for the booster jab this month are strongly encouraged to visit the nearest vaccination center to get their shot.

