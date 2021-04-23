Home

Ministry notes increase in export volume

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source:Nekapearl]

The Ministry of Agriculture will be exploring new export markets and trying to reach full potential for existing pathways.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says agro exports have seen an increase of 25 percent compared to 2019, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dass says the increment is because of higher production and demand for nutritious food.

“If we continue on this trajectory we should be able to see double-digit growth in our exports. The Growth will be in both volume and value and we intend to see it this year and in subsequent years.”

The Ministry has achieved a growth in the value and the volume of the export.

