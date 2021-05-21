Mental health screening for individuals in isolation

Empower Pacific is now providing mental health screening for individuals and families in isolation.

This service is introduced as self-isolation and quarantine has proven to have adverse impact on a person’s mental health and well-being.

Mental Health Specialist Prem Singh says this is being done to ensure that those in isolation are not traumatized.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says they are also providing mental support to the wider community so that they are able to cope with the changes brought about by the pandemic.

“We have continued to conduct mental health screening to all individuals. Our other services are also operational across all the hospital where we have our branches and of course to the wider community”.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong had earlier indicated that isolation and quarantine does take a toll on a person’s mental health and can traumatize people.

The Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to assist people in isolation.