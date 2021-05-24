Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted

People in the maritime islands have been assured that food security will not be an issue as commercial vessels will continue to transport supplies to those in COVID affected areas.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says while these vessels are allowed to operate, traveling between islands on fibre glass boat is restricted

This he says is also considered a breach for Islands such as Kadavu and Yasawa.

The PS says passenger travel on fibre boats have been identified as potential carriers of the COVID virus.

“That was okay until Kadavu got into trouble. Kadavu and Yasawa. So now we are saying both Kadavu and Yasawa they are restricted areas. Essentially we are hoping there will be common sense prevailing and everybody knows travelling to those islands will be a risk back to their place.”

Doctor Fong says there are COVID protocols in place for those traveling on fibre boats.

“ We had allowed some degree of fibre boats to come up to the shore – they give a shopping list and somebody goes and buys the stuff and bring it back to them. That was okay but for us the problem was people got off and went into town, bought what they needed, and came back with the virus.”

Police say that any travel has to be approved by PS Health and this includes fiber boat or by any other means.

