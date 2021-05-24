Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Leave for medical staff in the North deferred

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 12:33 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong [front, middle] with other medical staff in the North

All leave for medical staff in the North will be deferred from tomorrow onwards to support the need for extra staff in health facilities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they have reminded all medical teams to remain professional at all times irrespective of the ongoing stressors of the pandemic and difficult individual situations.

Dr Fong says they are committed to supporting their teams through these difficult times adding that the teams will focus on identifying, protecting, and monitoring the vulnerable and escalate care as required.

Article continues after advertisement

The PS says this will include the focus on booster doses, protecting aged care homes, outreach to remote settings, line listing and follow-up of high-risk individuals, and setting up intermediate care facilities with appropriate standard operating procedures.

Dr Fong adds that at some point, the Health Ministry will need people to develop safe COVID habits to safely navigate the current pandemic and not rely on mandates and enforced rules.

He says that enforcing settings-based measures and enforced rules are just one of many ways to promote a message to build better population-wide COVID safe habits.

Dr Fong is hoping that in due course these COVID safe measures will become habits, as they also protect people from a wide range of respiratory infections.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.