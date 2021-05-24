Home

Labasa COVID cases stable

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 9:20 am

The three positive cases from Namara Tiri Settlement in Labasa are well and stable in the quarantine facility in Malau.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor, James Fong says all 64 primary contacts tested negative on day one and they now await the result of the repeat swab test done yesterday.

A total of 181 secondary contacts were identified and all have tested negative.

So far, there have been no reported surges in respiratory illness from the screening clinics.

The government-provided rations continue to be provided to those in the lockdown area and quarantine.

He adds the response by the Business Community and the Community at large has been truly encouraging with the widespread embracing of COVID safe measures and practices.

The outlook for the North remains guarded as the risk of community transmission remains significant.

The public in the North is reminded that it is important to listen to the Ministry’s advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

