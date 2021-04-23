Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Kioa Island on lockdown|Superfast testing machine to help MOH|Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks|B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Kioa Island on lockdown

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 12:21 pm

Kioa Island in Cakaudrove is on total lockdown.

A meeting among members of the Kioa Council and village elders last night determined that a total lockdown would ensure the safety of villagers from the spread of COVID-19.

Vice-Chair of the Kioa Island Council, Lawrence Nikotemo says villagers have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement and they will not be allowing people from other parts of Fiji to set foot on the island for at least the next 14 days.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, strict measures have been imposed that no villagers are allowed to leave the island unless necessary.

 

The Council has also mapped out strategies to ensure the supply of essential items is not affected.

“We have given provisions to shop owners if they need to get their groceries or their supply for people on the island, these are the only people who have an access to go out to Savusavu to get the necessities.”

Nikotema says fishermen on the island have been advised to keep away from their fishing ground from this morning.

There are over 90 households in Kioa with an estimated population of 400 people.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.