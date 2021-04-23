Kioa Island on lockdown

Kioa Island in Cakaudrove is on total lockdown.

A meeting among members of the Kioa Council and village elders last night determined that a total lockdown would ensure the safety of villagers from the spread of COVID-19.

Vice-Chair of the Kioa Island Council, Lawrence Nikotemo says villagers have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement and they will not be allowing people from other parts of Fiji to set foot on the island for at least the next 14 days.

He adds, strict measures have been imposed that no villagers are allowed to leave the island unless necessary.

The Council has also mapped out strategies to ensure the supply of essential items is not affected.

“We have given provisions to shop owners if they need to get their groceries or their supply for people on the island, these are the only people who have an access to go out to Savusavu to get the necessities.”

Nikotema says fishermen on the island have been advised to keep away from their fishing ground from this morning.

There are over 90 households in Kioa with an estimated population of 400 people.