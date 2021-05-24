Home

Increasing COVID cases and death a concern

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 4:01 pm

The COVID-19 virus is evolving with social mixing a factor that contributes to the rising cases and deaths recorded recently.

Fiji’s COVID-case numbers are now in quadruple digits with 15 deaths from 12th July to 19th July.

World Health Organisation’s Technical Lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove says this is challenging times for countries around the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a challenging situation right now at the present time. We are still seeing an increase in cases and deaths around the world particularly at the global level. All is happening in the context of an increase in social mixing and social mobility. The third factor is the inappropriate use of public health and social measures. Measures that are proven to reduce infections and save lives.”

Countries with relatively high vaccination rates have seen an uptick in infections driven by the Delta variant, therefore it is vital to maintain public health and social measures.

“Countries have a comprehensive approach using public health and social measures. Those who don’t know what this means so that means wearing masks, having a reduction in density of people in certain settings outside, inside, etc, ensuring the countries that vaccine the only approach was not enough so they really tried to balance.”

With the high numbers of new daily cases, Fiji is also seeing increasing cases of severe disease and deaths.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge Fijians to follow the COVID safe measures in place to ensure the safety of every individual.

