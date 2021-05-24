Heightened security in the North

Police in the Northern Division have heightened security in the main town centres with the erection of checkpoints.

In Labasa, there is a checkpoint at the entry into town from the Nasekula end, beside the Macuata Muslim Mosque.

There is also a checkpoint just beside the Police Station in Seaqaqa Town.

[Checkpoint beside the Police Station in Seaqaqa Town]

Police have also set up a checkpoint at the entry into Savusavu Town along Lesiaceva Road.

In Taveuni, there is a checkpoint at the Naqara Commercial Centre.

FBC News understands the heightened security is part of operations activated following threats of a civil unrest circulating on social media.

Police say it’s a precautionary measure with the Budget debate in Parliament this week.

