COVID-19
Heightened security in the North
July 26, 2021 9:45 am
Police in the Northern Division have heightened security in the main town centres with the erection of checkpoints.
In Labasa, there is a checkpoint at the entry into town from the Nasekula end, beside the Macuata Muslim Mosque.
There is also a checkpoint just beside the Police Station in Seaqaqa Town.
[Checkpoint beside the Police Station in Seaqaqa Town]
Police have also set up a checkpoint at the entry into Savusavu Town along Lesiaceva Road.
In Taveuni, there is a checkpoint at the Naqara Commercial Centre.
FBC News understands the heightened security is part of operations activated following threats of a civil unrest circulating on social media.
Police say it’s a precautionary measure with the Budget debate in Parliament this week.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard